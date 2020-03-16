Warner Music Nashville releasing compilation album to help tornado relief efforts

Warner Music Nashville and its artists are banning together to help those affected by the tornado that struck Nashville two weeks ago.

The country music label has selected 21 songs from its artist roster for a benefit album called Nashville Strong. All proceeds from the album — featuring songs by Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Ashley McBryde and more — will be donated to The Community Foundation’s Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which gives money and necessary goods to those affected by the storm.

You can look forward to hearing such songs as Blake’s “God Country” alongside “Drunk on Your Love” by Brett and Ashley’s “One Night Standards,” plus Gabby Barrett‘s climbing single “I Hope,” Ingrid Andress‘ top-10 hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell, and many more.

The digital compilation is available now.

