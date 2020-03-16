Reba McEntire posts heartfelt tribute after her mother’s death

Country superstar Reba McEntire announced the heartbreaking news Saturday that her mother, Jacqueline, had died.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today,” the 64-year-old wrote in a lengthy emotional eulogy on her personal Instagram. “She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him.”

Reba also enclosed a recent family photo of a smiling Jacqueline surrounded by her four children, Susie, Pake, Alice and — of course — Reba.

“She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends,” Continued the “Fancy” singer, “She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us.”

“We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories,” Reba furthered before directing fans to donate directly to the “Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund” instead of sending flowers.

The tribute along with the family photo tugged on many heartstrings, causing friends and fans to flood the comments section to express their sincere condolences.

“We are all sending so much love to you and your family Reba. What an amazing lady your mama raised,” wrote Kristin Chenoweth while fellow country star Martina McBride sweetly commented, “Praying for you and your family Reba. Love you.”

