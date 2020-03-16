Nashville notes

Blanco Brown shared a new tune called “I Need Love” on Friday. The singer says he wrote it several years ago while going through some tough personal times, and was inspired to release it after following a tumultuous news cycle over the recent weeks.

Brother duo High Valley has released their newest single, “Grew Up on That.” The new song tells the story of their upbringing in rural Canada.

Willie Nelson’s 2020 Luck Reunion Festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The event, scheduled for March 19, would have featured performances from Kris Kristofferson, Orville Peck, Amanda Shires and, of course, Willie himself.

