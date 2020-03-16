Bud and Broadway Audio
LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/16
March 16, 2020
Sweet Becca talks to Thomas Rhett about social distancing with his family including their 5 month old in the house and making up songs for her. She also talks about a Caylee Hammack‘s band member who started his own lawn mower company to make money while not touring in with this recent COVID-19 pandemic. Maren Morris gets upset over people who went out over the weekend to bars on Broadway in Nashville and not taking this pandemic serious.