Kelsea Ballerini adjusts album release plans due to COVID-19

Kelsea Ballerini is rearranging her promotional plans for the release of her new album, kelsea, due to COVID-19.

The singer shared and note and video to fans on Twitter revealing that the album promotion cycle will look “pretty different” than she imagined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She had originally planned to appear on TV shows and radio stations to promote the album, with hopes of getting in front of as many fans as possible.

“Unfortunately, due to the current global situation we aren’t able to do many of the things I had up my sleeve. We spent so much time trying to plan the biggest release for this album as possible,” she explains, adding that she had 21 days of nonstop travel in the works.

“I know music can bring some peace and joy when everything feels a bit out of control. I hope my music can help bring that to you. I promise to find ways to reimagine our surprises and plans as soon as it’s safe,” Kelsea concludes.

Music events all other the country have been disrupted in the wake of COVID-19, with Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay and Zac Brown Band among those who have postponed spring tour dates. Additionally, the ACM Awards have been rescheduled from April to September, while the Stagecoach Festival has also been moved from its original weekend in April to a new date of October 23-25.

