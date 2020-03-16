Jon Pardi charges to country radio with “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

Jon Pardi knows that it “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” who’s ready to move on from a relationship in his new single.

Shipped to country radio today, March 16, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” is the second single released off Jon’s 2019 album, Heartache Medication. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who stands firm in her decision that it’s time to head off into the sunset.

“That restless runnin’/Searchin’ for somethin’/Leavin’ love in the dust of a midnight Chevrolet/It ain’t always the cowboy that rides away,” Jon croons in the chorus.

Written by Josh Thompson and Brandon Kinney, Jon recognizes the theme of independence in “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” and relates it to the modern landscape.

“The girls are out there raising hell these days. The females are fighting. They’re saying they’re strong…and it’s great,” he shares with Billboard. “So it was cool [that] this [song] is about girls kind of doing their own thing.”

“Ain’t Always the Cowboy” follows Heartache Medication‘s title track, which became Jon’s third number-one song when it topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2019.

