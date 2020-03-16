CMA makes donation to tornado relief efforts

The Country Music Association is stepping up with a monetary donation to help those impacted by the tornadoes that ravaged Nashville and Middle Tennessee on March 3.

The organization is donating $100,000 on behalf of its members to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Response Fund, which supports nonprofits aiding in the relief efforts and the ongoing needs of those affected.

The announcement of the donation comes on the heels of CMA’s partnership with songwriter organization SESAC in hosting a week-long donation drive. That effort accumulated more than 20 truckloads of supplies including bottled water, first aid kits, clothes and more that were given to local churches and nonprofits helping the tornado’s victims.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.