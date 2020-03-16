Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: IL Bars & Restaurants Close Tonight, 50 Person Event Ban & ACM’s Postponed

March 16, 2020
1. Governor Pritzker is ordering that all bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois be closed to the public to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

2. St. Louis area officials are banning events and social gatherings of more than 50 people to slow the spread of coronavirus.

3. The Academy of Country Music is postponing its awards show. 