BIG 3: IL Bars & Restaurants Close Tonight, 10 Person Gathering Ban & ACM’s Postponed
March 16, 2020
1. Governor Pritzker is ordering that all bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois be closed to the public to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
2. St. Louis area officials are banning events and social gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the spread of coronavirus.
3. The Academy of Country Music is postponing its awards show.
For more information on the 55th ACM Awards, refunds and more, visit our FAQ page.https://t.co/mUz2q3n8wZ pic.twitter.com/DxkRrrXKJY— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 15, 2020