Opry cancels audiences through April 4; Will continue as a Saturday radio show in the meantime

You can add one of Nashville’s most treasured traditions to the long list of performances that have been canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Starting with the Friday show scheduled for tonight, the Grand Ole Opry will “pause performances that include a live audience through April 4,” according to a news release. Those with tickets to the shows can call 1-800-SEE-OPRY for help.

The Saturday night Opry will continue, however, in its original form: as a live radio show without spectators. You can tune in to listen at Opry.com.

It’s believed that only one Saturday Opry performance in history has ever been cancelled: That happened on April 6, 1968, after the city of Nashville imposed a curfew after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.