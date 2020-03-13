“One Margarita”: Luke Bryan toasts summertime and fun in the sun in beachy new tune

Luke Bryan raises a coconut to the tropical good life in the music video for his brand-new song, “One Margarita.” Playful and sun-kissed, the new track is an ode to the good life, and it’s got a music video to match.

You can practically smell the sunscreen as Luke dances around a party, bounces a beach ball and mixes plenty of fresh margaritas. It’s a refreshing hint of sunnier times to come for those still fighting off the last days of cold weather before spring.

“We had too much fun filming this out in Mexico,” Luke says of the music video on social media. “Do you see any familiar faces?”

If you look closely, you’ll notice the singer’s wife, Caroline, as well as his mom, LeClair, partying along to the music.

“One Margarita” is the latest release ahead of Luke’s new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. That project is set to drop on April 24.

