Luke Combs admits he gets competitive when it comes to writing hits: ‘I want to be the best at what I do’

Superstar Luke Combs has had an unstoppable run at radio over the past few years, sending his first seven singles to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. However, the singer says he doesn’t think he’s reached his full potential yet.

“I’m not the best at what I do, at least I don’t feel like I am. I still feel like I have the capability to grow a lot as a performer, as a songwriter and as a singer,” Luke tells the U.K. trade publication Music Week. “I think once you get complacent, that’s the problem; when you’re going, ‘I’ve got eight number-ones!’ It’s just like, ‘Who cares?’”

Still, Luke says, his success owes thanks in part to a healthy dose of competitive spirit.

“I’m definitely competitive about it. I definitely want to be the best at what I do, whether it’s on stage or in the writing room,” he notes.

Luke is currently on tour with talented opener Ashley McBryde, and he knows male and female country artists don’t enjoy a level playing field.

“I don’t think those opportunities are at an even par for us. I’ll be the first guy to tell you that, that we do get more chances to succeed,” Luke says.

He adds: “If I were to just bring female artists out, obviously that would help, but it’s not getting to the root of the issue in my opinion. You have to let the listeners decide….If a song is not going to perform well at radio, it shouldn’t be because the artist is a woman.”

