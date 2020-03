Sweet Becca talks about how COVID-19 is effecting Nashville and the St. Louis area including the rescheduling of Ryan Hurd’s show, LIVENATION has announced that they will be postponing their shows atleast until the end of March, Kenny Chesney will cancel the first 11 dates of his Chillaxification Tour, along with updates from Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, etc.