Garth Brooks sells out Las Vegas stadium show in under two hours

Garth Brooks is headed to Las Vegas for a stadium show this August, and he’ll be joined by over 65,000 enthusiastic fans. The singer’s concert, which will take place in the city’s Allegiant Stadium, sold out just 75 minutes after it was announced.

Allegiant Stadium is currently under construction. When it opens this summer, it will be the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team.

The show will be the first major concert at the venue, but Garth is no stranger to setting milestone firsts at the venues he plays. His February 2020 stadium stop at Detroit’s Ford Field, which was the first of his 2020 stadium tour dates, drew the biggest crowd in the venue’s history.

Before he heads to Vegas, Garth has a couple more stadiums to play. He’ll hit a pair of stops in May, performing at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

