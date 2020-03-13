Country Music Hall of Fame announces temporary closure in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus

Following a string of cancelled country tours, shows and festival dates, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced plans to temporarily close its doors due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The closure goes into effect at the end of the day on Friday, and lasts until March 31.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority,” notes Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young. “While there have not been any confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) connected to the museum at this time, we must do all that we can to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and community, which at this time calls for us to close temporarily.”

In addition to the exhibits on display, the closure also applies to all upcoming shows at the CMA Theater, which is located in the same building as the Hall of Fame. Ticket holders will be notified of rescheduled dates, and any canceled performances will provide refunds at the point of purchase.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.