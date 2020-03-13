Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: DOW Makes Small Comeback, STL Organized Events Ban & Deepest Concert
March 13, 2020
1. Amid news the White House and Congress are nearing a deal on economic relief amid the coronavirus outbreak, stocks are rebounding on Wall Street.
2. St. Louis is banning organized events of more than one-thousand people to limit the spread of coronavirus.
3. A Canadian band is putting themselves below the competition, but in a good way.
“The Shaft Bottom Boys” just broke the Guinness World Record for Deepest Underground Concert at Creighton Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada 🇨🇦— Jay Roberge (@jmroberge) March 11, 2020
1893 Meters (6210 feet) below sea level #mining 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/mZ1OTEbl2Y