BIG 3: DOW Makes Small Comeback, STL Organized Events Ban & Deepest Concert

March 13, 2020
1. Amid news the White House and Congress are nearing a deal on economic relief amid the coronavirus outbreak, stocks are rebounding on Wall Street.

2. St. Louis is banning organized events of more than one-thousand people to limit the spread of coronavirus. 

3. A Canadian band is putting themselves below the competition, but in a good way. 