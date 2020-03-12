Nashville notes

Travis Tritt has signed a new deal with Big Noise Records, and he announced that he’s planning to put out a new, Dave Cobb-produced full length album later in the year. It will be the singer’s first release of original music in 12 years.

Billy Ray Cyrus is scheduled to appear on two episodes of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, both on Thursday as well as April 1st. He’ll speak about relief efforts in the wake of the tornado that ravaged Middle Tennessee last week, as well as perform a song off of his new EP, The Singin’ Hills Sessions Vol. 1 Sunset.

Margo Price has unveiled plans for her next album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, due out May 8. The project will be produced by alt-country enigma Sturgill Simpson. Additionally, Margo has shared the first single off the project, “Twinkle Twinkle.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.