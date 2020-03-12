LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/12

Sweet Becca talks to Dustin Lynch about his annual “exploratory trip” to South Africa this past December when he got the news that “Ridin’ Roads” went number one. Kane Brown talks buys a family car now that he has a little baby girl which he bought over the weekend in which he purchased a Tesla, an update on the Nashville tornado telethon and one of the attendees who tested positive for coronavirus, and the ACMs are still on apparently even after all of the cancellations going on. Carly Pearce and Michael Ray talk about dealing with Coronavirus while on tour.