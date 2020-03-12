ICYMI: ACMs Release Statement Saying The Award Show Is Still On

This according to The Academy of Country Music:

The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions remain committed to serving fans and our Country Music community by producing THE 55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ live from Las Vegas on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies and experts for guidance. We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees.

@iamholleman