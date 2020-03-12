New Country 92.3 is joining KMOV to help raise money for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Louis! The KMOV Heroes 4 Kids Telethon is March 25th! Shriner’s helps kids in OUR community, regardless of their family’s ability to pay! Help us help them! Donate here!

More about KMOV Cares: Heroes 4 Kids:

Shriners Hospital specializes solely in children’s orthopedics, treating everything from simple fractures to complex surgeries. They will treat your children like their own regardless of your ability to pay, working hard to transform a child’s lives and giving them a brighter future.

On March 25th, tune in to KMOV from 6am – 7pm and learn how you can help give children a brighter future and bring Love to the Rescue.

And you can help. By donating to the Heroes for Kids campaign, you can help transform the lives of children to be able to play, run and have fun just like other kids.

Whether it’s a question of how to donate, or how to become a patient, volunteers will be in the KMOV studio waiting to hear from you.

To make an appointment for your child, or to donate, call (314) 432-3600 or click here to donate!