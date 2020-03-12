Dan + Shay postpone their spring tour in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus

Dan + Shay have announced that they’re postponing the spring leg of their The (Arena) Tour in response to growing concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The announcement comes just after the country duo’s Philadelphia tour stop was canceled on Thursday: The venue, Wells Fargo Center, was closed for cleaning to fight the spread of the virus.

“After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour,” the duo wrote in a statement.

“These shows mean the world to us,” they added. “It was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.”

The band went on to encourage their fans to check venues’ websites for updated information. When the nixed shows are rescheduled, tickets for the original dates will be honored.

As of now, the next leg of shows set for Dan + Shay’s 2020 tour will begin on July 30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“It is a strange, strange time for all of us,” the band added. “But we felt this was the right thing to do.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.