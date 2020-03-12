COVID-19 Safety Tips and Information

The Missouri Broadcasters Association have shared links related to Public Safety and Awareness for the Coronavirus.

A: CDC – This link takes you to the CDC and has information on the virus and guidance for businesses and employers. It links back to every issue related to this virus.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html

B. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services – This is a website with the most updated information for Missouri.

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/

C: NIH – Dr. Tony Fauci is the NIAID Director at NIH. He is the most respected person in the United States on this virus as well as other issues. He has been a public servant for many years under numerous administrations.

https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/coronaviruses

D: Surgeon General of the United States: Dr. Jerome Adams is considered a top expert in the United States and could help us identify other experts across the country.

https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/jerome-adams/index.html

E: National Jewish Health – They have been recognized as the top pulmonary medical center in the United States for many years. The link below goes to their website for updates and information.

https://www.nationaljewish.org/patients-visitors/patient-info/important-updates/infection-prevention-update-2019-novel-coronavirus