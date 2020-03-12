Carrie Underwood’s new book debuts on the ‘New York Times’ bestseller list

Carrie Underwood’s first book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life is officially a New York Times bestseller. The fitness and lifestyle book debuted at the number two spot on the Times‘ “Advice, How-To and Miscellaneous list.”

Additionally, the book is currently in the number three spot on Amazon’s “most sold” nonfiction chart; it hit the top spot when it debuted during the week of March 3.

Find Your Path offers Carrie’s own unique insights into health and fitness, thanks in part to her personal wellness journey. Along with the book, the superstar simultaneously launched her new Fit52 fitness app.

Carrie is currently on tour promoting Find Your Path. She kicked off the brief book tour on March 2 with stops on the East coast, before making a hometown appearance in Nashville on March 5. The tour will extend through March 17.

Additionally, she has made a number of television appearances in support of the book, including spots on NBC’s Today Show, Rachel Ray and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.