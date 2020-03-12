BIG 3: Travel Ban Exemptions, Sports Cancelled & St. Patrick’s STL Cancelled

1. President Trump’s 30-day ban on travelers from Europe exempts almost as many countries as it covers.

2. Sports have been suspended across many professional leagues.

Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

3. St. Louis is postponing its downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade and run on Saturday due to coronavirus concerns.