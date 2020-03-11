Zac Brown Band postpone spring tour amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Just five dates into their spring 2020 The Owl Tour, the Zac Brown Band has decided to reschedule the trek’s remaining stops. The band cites concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus as the reason behind their change of plans.

ZBB shared the news with their fans via social media on Tuesday, adding that rescheduled dates will be announced soon and asking concertgoers to hold onto their tickets, which will be honored for the new show dates.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the group wrote. They also said that as of now, their summer 2020 Roar with the Lions Tour will go on as planned.

Zac Brown Band is one of the highest-profile mainstream country acts to nix an entire U.S. tour due to the coronavirus, though several festivals and non-country tours have been affected, too. On Tuesday, both Stagecoach and Coachella were postponed to October.

Lil Nas X is the only major country-related artist on the Coachella lineup, which features superstar acts across all genres. Stagecoach is a different story: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church were set to headline the April event, which festival executives have now bumped to the weekend of October 23.

