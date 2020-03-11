WATCH: Ingrid Andress Talks Musical Influences On Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

I have to say, I am intrigued by Nashville’s Ingrid Andress. She’s got a great new song on the radio right now called “More Hearts Than Mine” and she just did a great interview with Apple Music’s Kelleigh Bannen where she talks about her conversational lyrical style, creating music outside of genre constraints, and the meaning behind her debut single, “Lady Like.”

“Every song started in my bedroom or as a thought, and it is now something that a ton of people relate to—and that process is so mind-blowing to me,” Ingrid Andress says about the attention she’s drawn for her intimate country-pop songs. “It’s so humbling. I just love that I can exist in the industry and still be myself—and spread a message that encourages people to be themselves.”

Check out the interview and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman