Walker Hayes lines up Triple Play Tour, together with Brandon Ratcliff and Teddy Robb

Walker Hayes has big plans to hit the road in April. He’s headlining the newly-announced Triple Play Tour, flanked by his up-and-coming labelmates Brandon Ratcliff and Teddy Robb.

Kicking off in Cincinnati on April 16, the 13-stop trek is a tip of the hat to another iconic Triple Play Tour, mounted in 1993 by then-new artists Toby Keith, Shania Twain and John Brannen. The run launched both Toby and Shania into the country mainstream.

In their own dynamic lineup, Walker, Brandon and Teddy will share both a bus and a band as they move from city to city, including press, radio and college events as part of their tour. They’ll also each release new singles over the course of the trek.

Walker is known for his quirky, hip-hop inflected musical style and sharp lyricism. His platinum single, “You Broke Up with Me,” was a top-10 hit in 2018, coming off his major-label debut album, boom.

