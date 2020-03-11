Bud and Broadway Audio
LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/11
March 11, 2020
Sweet Becca talks to Kane Brown about his latest number one “Homesick” and what he gets homesick about when out on tour. Kane also discusses the best part about being a new dad. Zac Brown Band postponed their Owl Tour due to coronavirus but say hang on to your tickets because they will be good for the make-up date. Coachella and Stagecoach were also postponed to October. Keith Urban talks about leaving school at 15 and playing music fulltime.