LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/11

Sweet Becca talks to Kane Brown about his latest number one “Homesick” and what he gets homesick about when out on tour. Kane also discusses the best part about being a new dad. Zac Brown Band postponed their Owl Tour due to coronavirus but say hang on to your tickets because they will be good for the make-up date. Coachella and Stagecoach were also postponed to October. Keith Urban talks about leaving school at 15 and playing music fulltime.