It’s official, Coachella and Stagecoach postponed until October

COVID-19 coronavirus has taken down yet another set of festivals in its wake.

On Tuesday, Goldenvoice, the company behind the fests, made the announcement that both Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed until October due to the infectious disease.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” the statement read. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.”

Coachella was originally scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 10 and April 17, while Stagecoach was supposed to follow taking place from April 24 until April 26. Both festivals take place in Indio, California, located in Riverside County, where three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday.

Now, according to Goldenvoice, Coachella will jam out on the weekends of October 9 and 16. With its sister festival following suit on the weekend of October 23.

Tickets already purchased by festival-goers need not fret as they will be honored for the new dates. For ticket holders looking for a refund, the company said it will issue instructions on how to do so on March 13.

Coachella, whose highly anticipated 2020 headliners are Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, brings fans to the desert for some good old fashioned and Instagram-worthy fun.

Stagecoach does the same but with a country twist. Its headliners are Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church.

