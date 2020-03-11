Hot Country Knights get “abducted,” but not inducted, during their Grand Ole Opry debut

Hot Country Knights made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday night, bringing their trademark combination of comedy, ‘90s-inspired tunes and high-waisted jeans to the stage.

Before their performance, the Knights stormed the Opry’s backstage in a hilarious new video, which shows them crash-landing on the iconic venues’ dressing rooms, playfully antagonizing the staff and even hanging out with bluegrass legend Del McCoury.

“I wonder if when we get abducted tonight on the Opry it’ll just be me,” frontman Doug Douglason mused, referring to the Opry’s tradition of surprising artists by asking them if they want to be inducted — not abducted — into the institution.

Sadly, it wasn’t the Knights’ night to be asked to join the Opry, though backstage, Del did jokingly ask them if they wanted to become members. Nevertheless, the band rocked the stage during their performance, treating fans to instant classics such as “Moose Knuckle Shuffle,” with help from surprise guest Lil Doug.

The Knights also rocked through their current single, “Pick Her Up,” and the meditative, mid-tempo “Asphalt.” All three of those tracks will be included in the band’s upcoming debut album, The K is Silent, which is due for release on May 1.

