BIG 3: Coronavirus Cases Soar Over 1k in US, STL St. Patricks Still On & Loop Trolley Update

1. The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is now up to one-thousand-30.

2. St. Louis and Dogtown still plan to hold St. Patrick’s Day parades despite many other cities in the U.S. canceling parades due to coronavirus concerns.

3. The financially strapped Loop Trolley line in St. Louis could be returning this spring.