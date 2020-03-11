2020 ACM Awards: Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and more to perform on the telecast

The upcoming ACM Awards show is set to take place on April 5, and ahead of the show, the Academy of Country Music has unveiled some of the artists set to perform. Keith Urban, who is also hosting the ceremony, will take the stage as a performer.

Keith recently released a new song, “God Whispered Your Name.” It’s his first new music of 2020, and when he shared it with fans, he hinted that it was the first of a larger batch of new music to come.

Additionally, Miranda Lambert is set to take the stage. She’ll be giving her own performance, and will also appear as part of a cast of talented female artists that includes Lindsay Ell, Elle King, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Ashley McBryde.

Miranda, who is the ACM’s most-awarded artist in history, is nominated in this year’s Music Event of the Year category alongside four of of the women she’ll be performing with on the telecast. She recorded a version of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Elle, Tenille, Caylee and Ashley — plus Maren Morris — before the group headed out on tour together.

Maren will sit out the ACMS performance, likely because she’s due to have a baby just a couple of weeks before the show. She’s currently expecting her first child with her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd.

The ACMs will air live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena beginning at 8PM ET on Sunday, April 5 on CBS.

