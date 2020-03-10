Nashville notes

Ray Stevens has announced that proceeds from the opening night of his 2020 CabaRay show will go toward tornado relief efforts via the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The show takes place on Thursday.

Trace Adkins is set to release his new single, “Better Off,” on March 20. The song will be the first release under his new label home, Verge Records. “Better Off” is available for pre-save now.

In case you missed it, Travis Denning made his national TV debut on the Today show Monday performing his current single, “After a Few.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.