LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/10

Sweet Becca talks about the new season of the show Songland on NBC which premieres on April 13th, Carrie Underwood talks about the chickens on her farm living the good life with Rachel Ray, Sam Hunt talks about introducing his wife to his kinfolks when they got together and the people who he considers his kinfolks, Thomas Rhett just filmed his latest video in Key West for “Beer Can’t Fix” with Jon Pardi and talks about how the song came about.