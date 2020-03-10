Florida Georgia Line join lineup for Chris Tomlin’s Good Friday Nashville

Florida Georgia Line is reuniting with friend Chris Tomlin for a special event.

The hitmaking duo will partake in “Good Friday Nashville,” a concert hosted by the Christian singer honoring the Easter holiday. They were originally scheduled to be surprise guests during the show, but Chris decided to unveil the news on Monday, March 9.

All proceeds from the fourth annual show will go toward relief efforts in the wake of the tornado that tore through Middle Tennessee on March 3, claiming the lives of 24 people and damaging hundreds of buildings. Bridgestone Arena has opened up seats to allow for a 360-degree format show to maximize donations.

“In Nashville and all across the state of Tennessee we have seen such a resilience in the human spirit as strangers have become like neighbors and deeper community has formed out of tragedy,” Chris says.

The 2020 Good Friday Nashville concert will take over Bridgestone Arena on April 10.

