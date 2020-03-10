Dixie Chicks reappear on Billboard charts with “Gaslighter”

The Dixie Chicks are lighting up the country charts with their new single.

“Gaslighter,” the trio’s first single in three years, has debuted at number 36 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart following its release last Wednesday, March 4. This marks their highest debut on the chart in 18 years, since their famous cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Landslide” hit number 32 during its first week in 2002.

Additionally, “Gaslighter” comes in at number 31 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and number two on the Country Digital Song Sales chart with 8,000 downloads and 2.3 million on-demand streams in the U.S.

The fiery new tune is the title track of the trio’s upcoming album of the same name, their first since Taking the Long Way was released in 2006.

