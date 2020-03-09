Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 03/09: St. Louis High School Closed Today, Sports Update, KFC’s New Tacos
March 9, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 03/09 – Oak Hill High School is closed today due to a father and daughter attended a daddy-daughter dance and didn’t follow the quarantine suggested by doctors because of coronavirus, Blues beat the Blackhawks on Sunday 2-0 and the STL Battlehawks lose to DC yesterday, and KFC is now offering tacos in fried chicken shells.