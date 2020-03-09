Mitchell Tenpenny’s Ryman headline debut to benefit Sarah Cannon

Mitchell Tenpenny is partnering with a very special organization for his Ryman Auditorium headlining debut.

The singer will mark a music milestone when he headlines the storied venue for the first time on October 10, a show that’s attached to a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the concert will go toward the singer’s 10Penny Fund, in partnership with Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute.

Named in honor of Grand Ole Opry star Minnie Pearl, whose birth name was Sarah Cannon and who battled breast cancer during her career, the organization provides cancer treatment and resource access to patients in the U.S. and United Kingdom. The cause is personal to Mitchell: his father, James, passed away from cancer in 2014. The song “Walk Like Him,” featured on Mitchell’s 2018 album Telling All My Secrets, is inspired by his dad.

“I grew up in Nashville attending concerts in most of the city’s many venues, but the dream to have the opportunity to headline the Ryman Auditorium seems too surreal.,” Mitchell says. “We have many special plans for this show and I’m grateful in advance to all my fans who will join us in supporting a wonderful cause that unfortunately all too many families understand.”

Tickets for the Ryman show go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

