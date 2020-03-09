Maren Morris is a boss at Houston Rodeo performance, weeks before her due date

Maren Morris owned the stage while performing at the Houston Rodeo nine months pregnant.

The superstar headlined the legendary livestock and rodeo show in her home state of Texas on Saturday night, sharing photos on Instagram of her rocking a nude jumpsuit accented with gems and glittering silver fringe. According to the Houston Chronicle, the singer’s set included hits “Girl,” “The Bones,” “My Church” and “I Could Use a Love Song,” along with her new radio single, “To Hell and Back” and more.

Maren also remarked on stage that the baby was “kicking” due to her adrenaline rush. “For the rest of my life, I’m gonna look back at this show and show my son footage of it and tell him it got him out the door,” she told the crowd of more than 64,000 people.

Her Instagram post also includes a video of her driving out of the NRG Stadium, blowing kisses and waving to hoards of cheering fans.

The performance came just weeks before Maren’s due date. She and husband Ryan Hurd are expecting a boy.

