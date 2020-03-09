Bud and Broadway Audio
LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 03/09
March 9, 2020
Sweet Becca talks to Thomas Rhett about modeling his life after Tim Tebow who always turns something good into great and using his platform for good. FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley are expecting their third child and tells us which country stars would be called if they ever needed a babysitter. Maren Morris rocked the Houston rodeo over the weekend being 9 months pregnant and is now done touring until the baby is born.