Blake Shelton says Kelly Clarkson is “up to her old tricks,” and John Legend’s getting “humbled” by Nick Jonas

As the blind auditions continue on The Voice, Blake Shelton remains the show’s winningest coach, having won six times.

He’s also the only judge who’s been around for all eighteen seasons. After all this time, Blake says his aim hasn’t changed.

“I’m always on the lookout for a great country singer,” he explains, “but I don’t always find that in these blind auditions.”

“At the end of the day,” he continues, “all I really do is just hit my button for anybody that I think is great, or that I can imagine hearing on the radio — or even more, imagine that they have the kind of voice and style that could win this show.”

Blake may own bragging rights, but Kelly Clarkson‘s certainly giving him a run for his money, having won three of her four seasons so far. That earns her a fair amount of shade from the guy who’s actually her pal in real life.

“Kelly is still up to her old tricks,” Blake accuses. “I think the artists who audition for this show, who watch the show, they’re kind of onto her, though.”

“She has a little tougher time this season getting people on her team than she’s ever had before,” he adds. “In fact, there was a day or two she was starting to get depressed, which made me very happy.”

Blake’s also pleased new coach Nick Jonas seems to be upsetting things for one-time winner John Legend.

“I don’t know what it is about that guy,” Blake says. “He never really has to compete that hard to get people on his team. But with Nick here, he gets humbled a few times,” he teases.

Tune in to see what happens on The Voice tonight, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

