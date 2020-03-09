BIG 3: COVID-19 Case in STL, Coronavirus Cruise Ship Docks & Rare Playstation Sells for $360k

1. Classes are canceled today at Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School in Frontenac after administrators learned that a St. Louis County woman infected with the coronavirus is the older sister of a Villa Duchesne student.

2. The Grand Princess cruise ship that has 21 people on board with the coronavirus is expected to arrive in Oakland today.

3. One of the latest known copies of a video game system that never was, the Nintendo Play Station, has sold to a collector for 360-thousand-dollars at auction.