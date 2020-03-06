Travis Tritt makes his mainstream rock songs chart debut

There’s a first time for everything. Travis Tritt has been a country hitmaker for the past 30 years, but as of this weekend, he’s making his debut on a brand-new chart.

Travis contributed vocals to Cory Marks’ 2019 tune “Outlaws & Outsiders,” along with Ivan Moody and Mick Mars. That song has broken the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart dated March 7, Billboard reports. The song checks in at the #38 spot.

It’s been an exciting few weeks for Travis, who’s also enjoying some time on Billboard’s Hot Country chart thanks to his guest spot on the Hot Country Knights’ new single, “Pick Her Up.” Before that, it had been a year since the ‘90s country legend found himself on that chart.

Since his career debut in 1990, Travis Tritt’s netted five chart-topping hits, the most recent being his 2000 single, “Best of Intentions.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.