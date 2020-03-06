Old Dominion pulls out of C2C amid growing worries surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus

As more cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are confirmed across the U.S. and internationally, Old Dominion has announced that they will not be performing scheduled dates in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London and Glasgow.

The canceled dates are part of the upcoming C2C Music Festival, which is scheduled for March 7-15. After Old Dominion dropped out of the lineup, C2C announced that UK group The Shires will take the stage during the time slot originally allotted to Old Dominion’s performance.

“We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas; however, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority,” the band explained in a Twitter message to their fans.

C2C is one of several music festivals and events being affected by the coronavirus. Most recently, a number of companies have withdrawn their contributions to the annual South by Southwest festival, which is scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas beginning next Friday.

