Nashville notes

Chris Young, Brett Young and Jon Pardi are among the country stars scheduled to take the stage at Greeley Stampede 2020. LoCash and Phil Vassar will also perform, alongside headlining rockers 3 Doors Down.

All-female Nashville collective the Song Suffragettes are planning their sixth anniversary show for Monday, March 9. Featuring artists like Jeannie Seely, Kalie Shorr and Candi Carpenter, the event will honor songwriter Laura Veltz with the Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award. Veltz co-wrote “Speechless” for Dan + Shay and “The Bones,” “Rich” and “I Could Use a Love Song” for Maren Morris.

The charitable arm of Gibson, Gibson Gives, has pledged to donate a guitar to any musician who lost their instrument in the recent Tennessee tornado. Affected musicians can contact Gibson Gives to share their story.

Singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews has shared a new ballad, “If I Told,” ahead of her forthcoming album, Old Flowers. Next up, she’s joining Nathaniel Rateliff and The Tallest Man on Earth for a spring tour.

