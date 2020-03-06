Luke says get ready for “a few more arguments” with Lionel and Katy, as ‘American Idol’ continues on ABC

Well into the third season of American Idol on ABC, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry are more comfortable together than ever before.

While you’d think that would lead to a greater sense of harmony on set, Luke says the case is actually the opposite: the threesome’s so tight now, they’re not afraid to step on each other’s toes.

“This year, yeah, we’re being a little more to the point,” Luke explains. “I’ve noticed that we’re getting in a few more arguments with each other.”

“We’re getting a little more dug into some of our favorite contestants,” he adds, “and that’s what it’s all about.”

Luke goes on to point out that it’d actually be pretty boring if the three judges were on the same page all the time.

“It’s not about me and Lionel and Katy agreeing on everything,” he continues. “It’s about us going with our heart. And if they don’t feel it, then we’ve got to champion our person that we’re liking.”

“You win some and you lose some,” he admits.

Ultimately, the “What She Wants Tonight” hitmaker says what HE wants is to set contestants’ dreams in motion.

“The end goal? Me and Lionel and Katy, we leave our egos at the door and we try to go make a great show for these kids and launch their career,” he says definitively.

It seems like Luke, Lionel and Katy have already done that. 2018’s third-place finisher, Gabby Barrett, is currently enjoying her first top fifteen hit on the country chart with her debut single, “I Hope.”

The auditions continue Sunday night when the fourth episode of the new season of American Idol premieres at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

