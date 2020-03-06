Lauren Alaina celebrates release day for her Getting Good EP: “These six songs are my heart”

It’s finally release day for Lauren Alaina, whose new, six-track EP, Getting Good, came out on Friday. And safe to say, she’s excited about it.

“I’m so excited to share where I’ve been the last few years,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “These six songs are my heart! This music shows the ups and downs. These songs are my heartbreaks, my inspiration, new love and loss. I hope you love them.”

Getting Good reflects Lauren’s longstanding commitment to honest, vulnerable songwriting. Throughout her career, the singer has been open with fans about tough topics, including her battle with an eating disorder and the loss of her stepfather to cancer.

Of course, the new EP also showcases Lauren’s celebratory side. The title track, a reflection on the importance of savoring life and living in the moment, is currently playing on country radio.

Getting Good‘s release follows Lauren’s first-ever headlining That Girl Was Me Tour, which spanned the first weeks of 2020 and sold out every venue. These days, the singer’s serving as opening act for Blake Shelton on his current Friends & Heroes Tour 2020.

Here’s the full track list for Lauren’s new Getting Good EP:

“In My Veins”

“Getting Good”

“Somebody Else’s Problem”

“Ladies in the ’90s”

“Country in Me”

“The Other Side”

