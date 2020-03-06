It’s “insane” “disbelief” for “More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker Ingrid Andress as she opens for Dan+Shay

Ingrid Andress‘ career is off to the kind of start every artist dreams of: her debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” is about to break into the top ten; last month, she played the prestigious New Faces show at Country Radio Seminar; and tonight, she kicks off The (Arena) Tour with Dan + Shay.

The Colorado native says the hit she co-wrote has changed her life “in every possible way.”

“Going from playing shows where nobody knows any of my songs to, you know, me playing ‘More Hearts Than Mine’ and having like an entire arena of people singing it back is INSANE!” she tells ABC Audio. “I’m still taking it all in. It’s like a very crazy journey.”

In addition to heading out with Dan + Shay, Ingrid’s also booked to open for Thomas Rhett and Tim McGraw later this year.

“When we got those offers, I at first was like in disbelief,” she admits. “I was like, ‘No. There’s no way. That’s too soon. Nobody knows who I am.'”

“And then I was like, ‘Oh, I guess that’s the point of being an opener,'” she continues, “‘is so that people start learning who you are.'”

Tonight, Ingrid takes the stage for the first of two nights with Dan + Shay at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“I’m so used to playing such small venues, I don’t know what I’m gonna do with myself for these first few shows,” she confesses. “I’m gonna probably just be like staring and just taking it all in.”

“But I feel like I’m gonna learn a lot, too,” she adds. “‘Cause Dan + Shay, they’re friends, and I’m just happy to see them take off too, because they’ve been grinding for so long.”

Ingrid’s debut album, Lady Like, arrives March 27.

