ICYMI: Travis Denning To Release His Debut EP ‘Beer’s Better Cold’ In May

Photo by Jason Myers

The kid has got some momentum! Nashville newcomer Travis Denning just announced on Twitter that his brand new, debut EP will be released May 15th titled Beer’s Better Cold. This news comes just after his latest single “After A Few” reached the top 15, with the up-and-comer saying, ” I am so excited to finally announce my first EP. I’ve been blown away by the way the fans have grasped onto the songs so far, and I can’t wait to see how they like the new ones.”

“These songs mean a lot to me because they’re all a part of my story in one way or another,” the Georgia native said. “Here’s to the first full chapter.”

Beer’s Better Cold EP track listing:

1. “Where That Beer’s Been” – Rhett Akins, Travis Denning, Chris Stevens, Jeremy Stover

2. “After A Few” – Kelly Archer, Travis Denning, Justin Weaver

3. “ABBY” – Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins, Chase McGill

4. “Tank Of Gas And A Radio Song” – Travis Denning, Nathan Spicer, Shane Minor

5. “Beer’s Better Cold” – Scooter Carusoe, Travis Denning, Cole Taylor

6. “Sittin’ By A Fire” – Rhett Akins, Travis Denning, Jeremy Stover

Here’s to the first chapter. Pumped to announce my debut EP “Beer’s Better Cold” available everywhere May 15. And on top of that, I’m making my national television debut this upcoming Monday with @HodaAndJenna! pic.twitter.com/5GZGL0HRBU — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) March 5, 2020

@iamholleman