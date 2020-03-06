Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and more to play Nashville tornado relief benefit

Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde are among the star-studded lineup of artists set to play a charity benefit concert in support of those affected by the tornadoes that hit Nashville this week.

The event, dubbed To Nashville, with Love, takes place this Monday, March 9 at Marathon Music Works in Music City. Other artists on the bill include Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dan Auerbach, and Yola.

For more info, visit ToNashvillewithLove.org.

The tornadoes, which struck the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, killed at least 25 people and also destroyed the beloved Basement East music venue. In addition to the musicians who’ve signed up to participate, Basement East co-owner Mike Grimes will speak at the benefit show.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.